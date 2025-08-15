Rs 96b funds approved for various projects in Lahore, other districts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Provincial Development Working Party meeting approved funds worth Rs 96 billion for Lahore and other districts, including Rs 72 billion for the establishment of model villages in Lahore and other cities.

The funds were approved in the 19th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party, chaired by Planning and Development board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf.

During the meeting, Rs1.

5 billion was approved for the protection and renovation of gurdwaras, churches and temples, Rs 22.47 billion was approved for improving sewage and flood water drainage, and drainage projects in Khanewal, Kamoke, Vehari and Wazirabad will be completed.

Model villages will also be built in Lahore, D.G. Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Sahiwal, for which a huge amount of Rs 72 billion has been allocated.

Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali also attended the meeting.