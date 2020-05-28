UrduPoint.com
PEMRA Chairman's Mother Passes Away

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

PEMRA chairman's mother passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig's mother has passed away.

Dua and Rasm-e-Qul of the diseased mother of PEMRA chairman would be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at his residence, House No 559-C, Faisal Town, Lahore, said a press release.

It is pertinent to mention here that her Namaz-e-Janaza was scheduled to be held on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Lahore.

