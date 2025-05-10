PEN Warns KP Govt Of Protests Across Province
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Private Education Network (PEN) has issued a stern final warning to the provincial government, condemning what it described as unjustified and hostile actions by various government departments against private schools.
The organization has threatened to take to the streets if the pressure on private institutions is not immediately withdrawn.
In a strongly worded press release issued here Saturday, PEN’s provincial president, Muhammad Saleem Khan, expressed deep concern over the economic and administrative challenges faced by private schools, further worsened by what he termed the “high-handedness” of government bureaucracy.
He stated that the situation has deteriorated to a point where school owners are being forced to either shut down or launch street protests.
“No patriotic citizen wishes to protest, especially in the current atmosphere.
But the provincial government is pushing us into a corner,” said Khan.
He criticized the government for its continued indifference, noting that despite repeated requests, ministers have not taken the time to listen to the concerns of private school representatives.
“This negligence is increasing frustration across the private education sector,” he added.
Khan warned that if the government continues to ignore their demands, PEN will initiate province-wide protests, involving not just school owners and teachers, but also students and parents.
He concluded by urging the government to formally recognize private institutions as essential stakeholders in the education sector and to immediately begin a structured consultation process to resolve ongoing issues.
