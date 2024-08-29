People could not be left alone in difficult time of emergency rain; Dr. Lal Chand

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Focal person on monsoon emergency and Advisor to CM Sindh MPA Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani chaired meeting on emergency relief and rain situation in Deputy Commissioner office District Shankarpure where Deputy Commissioners Jacobabad and Kandakot Kashmore joined the meeting through vedio conference.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Altaf Ahmed Chachar apprised the Advisor that the rainfall was 219 mm. He told that there were 30 pumping stations in Shikarpur, 9 in Khanpur, 22 in Garhi Yasin and 30 in Ghulam Shah. He said that an emergency control room was established at DC Office. He said that one person was died in the first speel of rain and 3 people were injured due to the roof falling on the people sitting at the hotel. He said that almost all the pumping stations in Shikarpur city were working. We have written a letter to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDM) asking for 3000 tents, but we have received 400 tents only, he told.

District Health Officer Dr. Waseemuddin Sheikh briefed that there were 25 ambulances in Shikarpur and 1122 vehicles were also supporting us. He said that said that the Health Department has all the medicines for emergency use.

Deputy Director of Livestock Dr. Zulfikar Ali Mehr told that 14 camps were doing vaccination work in their district. Currently, we have vaccinated 1,47,000 animals in the district and we are still vaccinating animals in the villages, he added.

Speaking in the meeting, MPA Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh said that the public should not face any kind of inconvenience and the rainwater should not accumulate anywhere in the city.

Addressing the meeting, he said that he was appointed as the focal person for the rain emergency by the Sindh Chief Minister and in this regard today, they were holding a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner office Shikarpur. Monsoon rain forecast is promising. No officer should go on leave and all officers should perform their duties well, he said and added that all the officers of the district had created a WhatsApp group so that all the officers could remain in touch. He said that no negligence would be tolerated.

Talking to the media, the provincial adviser said that the PPP government stood with the people during the 2022 flood and did not left the people alone in that difficult time, as a result of which the people of Sindh voted for the PPP in the 2024 election with a large majority. He said that he had come here in this regard to review the preparations made for the probable rainy situation.

MPA Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh, Chairman Shikarpur District Council Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Chief Engineer Scarp, Assistant Director Livestock, Public Health Officer, SEPCO officials, Assistant Commissioners of four taluks, and all district officials participated in the meeting.