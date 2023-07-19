Open Menu

People' Trust Not To Be Compromised At Any Cost: Haji Zubair Ali

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:12 PM

People' trust not to be compromised at any cost: Haji Zubair Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The trust of the people would not be compromised at any cost and steps have been taken to address problems on a priority basis instead of hallow slogans, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said while addressing the people during an open court (Koli Kachary) held at Garhi Qamar Din here on Wednesday.

"I live among the people all the time and I get a lot of joy from solving the problems of the people," Mayor Peshawar added.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said that the people would not hurt the trust they have reposed in him and his elected representatives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Health education PESCO, Sui Gas NADRA, Irrigation PDA, Police and officers of other departments were also present while Maulana Amjad Hussain PK 82 Amir, Malik Naushad, Arshad Khan former Nazim, Dr. Aslam, Noor Khan Chairman Achar, Fazal Dad and dignitaries of the area participated in large numbers.

The residents of the area informed Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali about the problems in the area and said that construction should be done in the streets.

Due to the lack of street lights, the residents are facing difficulties, while an electricity transformer should be installed in the area so that there is no tripping of electricity, a funeral home should be constructed in the area, and solar panels should be installed for the mosques.

In reply, to the people's demand, Mayor Peshawar said, "I have come to you to inform myself about the problems. You, people, will not hurt the trust you have placed in me, but your problems will be solved at your doorstep." He issued orders to immediately install street lights in the area, while orders were also issued to install 200 KV transformers to solve the electricity problem, orders were also issued for the construction of streets and drains. Peshawar appreciated this initiative of Haji Zubair Ali and paid tribute to him for solving the problems on an emergency basis.

More Stories From Pakistan