People with disabilities; important segment of society: DC

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Aamer Hussain Panhwar said on Monday that People with disability are an important segment of the society possessing incredible capabilities.

He was addressing a day-long workshop organized by National Disability and Development Forum (NDF) Nawabshah in coordination with sports and Youth Affairs department Sindh to mark International Day of Disable persons.

On the occasion DC announced that the 5% percent quota allocated for people with disabilities will be fully implemented, however, he said that such persons should not merely be dependent on jobs but should utilize their capabilities and get themselves recognized in various fields of life.

Earlier the Deputy Commissioner visited NDF Centre for Rehabilitation of disabled persons and expressed satisfaction and delight over the facilities being provided there describing the center a gift of Allah for disabled people.

He appreciated the services of NDF administration and staff and assured them of his all-out support.