People's Cooperation Can Help Win Corona War: Punjab CS

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

People's cooperation can help win corona war: Punjab CS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan said on Sunday that war against coronavirus could not be won without cooperation of people.

Chairing a meeting here, he stressed the need for creating awareness among citizens so as to achieve positive results from the measures taken so far.

The meeting reviewed administrative matters, provision of healthcare facilities and daily-use commodities in the province. Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The CS ordered that instead of police, only officials of Health Department and the district administration would now deal with cases of confirmed or suspected coronavirus patients. The meeting decided that the administration would be bound to facilitate logistics for power plants so that electricity production could not be affected.

Azam Suleman also directed the officers to ensure that vehicles carrying eatables, medicines and medical equipment are not stopped in any case.

In order to avoid inconvenience at check-points, such vehicles must have letters of relevant companies with them, he added.

The meeting also reviewed supply of essential items including flour, sugar, wheat, pulses and ghee. The chief secretary was briefed that additional supplies of these commodities have been given to all divisions and there is no shortage of any eatable in districts.

The secretary Industries told the meeting that a crackdown on hoarders was under way across the province and a strict check was being kept on hoarding.

The Secretary Primary Healthcare briefed that the Contact Tracing System has been launched to get information about people who remained in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient and services of PITB as well as staff of education department would be acquired for this process.

