PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work on June 10 from 6:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dandh, Toru Bala Ghari, Zandi, Shankar, Dang Baba, Tawas, Gulu Khan will face in convenience.

Similarly, power Supply also will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station June 10th and 13th from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cantt and Jhangi will face in convenience, said a press release issued by PESCO here on Wednesday.