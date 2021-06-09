UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown In Mardan, A'abad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Mardan, A'abad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work on June 10 from 6:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shah Dandh, Toru Bala Ghari, Zandi, Shankar, Dang Baba, Tawas, Gulu Khan will face in convenience.

Similarly, power Supply also will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station June 10th and 13th from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cantt and Jhangi will face in convenience, said a press release issued by PESCO here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mardan Gulu June From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

4 minutes ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

7 minutes ago

Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion ..

14 minutes ago

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

22 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

25 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.