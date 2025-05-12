PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister and PML-N leader Ameer Muqam said here Monday that Pakistan's effective security measures against blatent Indian aggression have made it clear to the world how strong and capable the Pakistan Army is.

He said that Pakistan’s stature has risen both nationally and internationally after performing role of a responsible state.

Speaking at a ceremony of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Ameer Muqam said that regarding the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan openly told the world to come and conduct an independent investigation.

He added that the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz also took a clear stance that a transparent inquiry should be conducted so that the facts could come to light.

The Federal Minister said that India tried to defame Pakistan by making false accusations, but instead, it ended up exposing itself negatively before the world.

He said that India not only filed a baseless FIR and faced embarrassment, but its stance also weakened on the international front.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Ameer Muqam said that the entire Pakistani nation showed complete unity and solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces, and this unity is our greatest strength.

"Now is the time for all of us to come together and think about Pakistan, putting national security above personal interests."

He also congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the High Court Bar Association and said that the legal community has always played a key role in pulling the country out of constitutional crises.

Ameer Muqam assured that the government would extend all possible cooperation to resolve the issues faced by lawyers.

APP/fam