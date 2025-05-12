Model Pharmacy Set Up In LGH
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art Model Pharmacy has been established at Outdoor Department, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to ensure the provision of high-quality, free medicines to patients without any discrimination.
This facility was formally inaugurated by Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar. During the ceremony, he appreciated the efforts of MS LGH Prof. Dr. Faryad Hussain and his team for this initiative. Director OPD Dr. Adnan Masood, Chief Pharmacist Ameer Shahid, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Sarim Shahid, Dr. Nadia Arshad, Dr. Umar Pasha, Dr. Asma Akram, Dr. Salman Shakeel and other health professionals were present.
Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar stated that patients can get quality medicines free of cost from the pharmacy between 8am and 8pm which will significantly reduce their difficulties and waiting time.
MS Dr. Faryad Hussain briefed the principal that seven separate counters have been established at the pharmacy for the convenience of patient groups including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, male and female patients and government employees.
The AMC principal emphasized that medicines supplied by the government are a trust and instructed that a complete record of their distribution must be maintained properly. He also directed the chief pharmacist to ensure daily communication with doctors in Emergency, Indoor and Outdoor Departments regarding the available stock of medicines to facilitate accurate prescriptions.
Dr. Faryad Hussain said that over 3,000 patients visit the Outdoor Department daily where senior doctors provide consultations free of charge. He added that the pharmacy’s 12-hour operational schedule will prevent inconvenience in medicine access and highlighted that this is the only hospital where 7 counters have been established in the outpatient pharmacy, making it a commendable achievement.
Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar visited the dedicated counters and expressed his satisfaction.
