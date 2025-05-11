Open Menu

PFC Observes Youm-e-Tashakur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PFC observes Youm-e-Tashakur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Sunday observed "Youm-e-Tashakur "

for crushing defeat of the enemy and lauded the armed forces of Pakistan

for a "landslide victory" in a war with India.

The event, held here brought together industry leaders to express gratitude

toward the Pakistan Army, Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Speaking briefly on the occasion, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq

praised the armed forces for their courage and professionalism, linking national

security directly to economic stability.

“Our military’s valor ensures a peaceful environment for trade, investment,

and economic growth,” he said, emphasizing the importance of unity between

the civic and defense sectors.

The PFC reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering national morale and pledged

continued support for defence initiatives, aligning industrial progress with

patriotism and national resilience.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

21 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

21 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

21 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan