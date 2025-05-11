PFC Observes Youm-e-Tashakur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Sunday observed "Youm-e-Tashakur "
for crushing defeat of the enemy and lauded the armed forces of Pakistan
for a "landslide victory" in a war with India.
The event, held here brought together industry leaders to express gratitude
toward the Pakistan Army, Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
Speaking briefly on the occasion, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq
praised the armed forces for their courage and professionalism, linking national
security directly to economic stability.
“Our military’s valor ensures a peaceful environment for trade, investment,
and economic growth,” he said, emphasizing the importance of unity between
the civic and defense sectors.
The PFC reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering national morale and pledged
continued support for defence initiatives, aligning industrial progress with
patriotism and national resilience.
