PFC observes Youm-e-Tashakur

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Sunday observed "Youm-e-Tashakur "

for crushing defeat of the enemy and lauded the armed forces of Pakistan

for a "landslide victory" in a war with India.

The event, held here brought together industry leaders to express gratitude

toward the Pakistan Army, Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Speaking briefly on the occasion, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq

praised the armed forces for their courage and professionalism, linking national

security directly to economic stability.

“Our military’s valor ensures a peaceful environment for trade, investment,

and economic growth,” he said, emphasizing the importance of unity between

the civic and defense sectors.

The PFC reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering national morale and pledged

continued support for defence initiatives, aligning industrial progress with

patriotism and national resilience.