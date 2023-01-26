UrduPoint.com

PHA Employees Unions' Merger To Improve City's Greener Outlook: DG PHA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan Thursday chaired a ceremony to finalize the merger of two union of PHA and hoped the development would turn out to be a step forward to give Multan a rich greener look through united efforts of the staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan Thursday chaired a ceremony to finalize the merger of two union of PHA and hoped the development would turn out to be a step forward to give Multan a rich greener look through united efforts of the staff.

The ceremony took place at city's lush green Shah Shams park where Baghban union and employees union formally shunned their differences and pledged to work collectively for the authority to achieve the common goal of transforming Multan into a green city with green belts and parks adding to city's beauty.

DG PHA said that employees should maintain their relationships based on respect for one another and perform duty with an impeccable sense of dedication.

He also checked the attendance of gardeners at the park and urged them to be punctual and dutiful. He advised officials to ensure the best facilities for the people visiting the parks and treat them with respect.

