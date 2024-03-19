PHA Kicks Off Spring Plantation Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday kicked off spring plantation drive.According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, established green points in different areas
Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha distributed over 5000 plants free of charge among the citizens.
A flag march, from Liaquat Bagh to Allama Iqbal Park, was also organized by the PHA to create awareness among the public about plantation.
The green points had been established at various points from where free plants would be distributed among the public, the spokesperson added.
Saplings would also be planted in different open areas, parks and green belts under the plantation campaign 2024, she said adding, all available resources would be utilized to make the plantation campaign a success.
The DG said that on the directives of the CM, all possible steps would be taken to provide green, clean and healthy environment to the people.
The authority would carry out mass plantation under the spring plantation campaign, and all-out efforts would be made to achieve the target set for the 2024 drive.
The plantation would be conducted with the help of various private institutions, said the spokesperson. The citizens and students of different schools and colleges would be encouraged to ensure their involvement in the ongoing plantation campaign.
“PHA will spare no effort in spreading awareness about the importance of trees and plantation campaign,” she said.
She urged the citizens to come forward and play their part to make the spring plantation campaign launched by the PHA a success and ensure a healthy and pollution-free environment.
