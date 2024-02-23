PHC CJ Urges Lawyers To Play Role In Provision Of Justice To People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 11:36 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on Friday urged upon the lawyers community to play their role in the provision of justice to the people.
He expressed these views while addressing an event organized by the District Bar Association Dera Ismail Khan as a chief guest.
The event was also attended by Additional Registrar PHC Dera Bench Ghulam Abbas, District and Session Judge Usman Wali, Labour Court Judge Inam Ullah Khan and other judges, representatives of the High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association besides a large number of lawyers.
On this occasion, the chief justice assured the lawyer's community that all their legitimate issues would be resolved.
“We all have a relationship of respect and love which should be maintained,” he said.
