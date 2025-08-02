QESCO reports surge in power conductor theft in Quetta, Mastung Sibi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has reported a troubling spike in thefts targeting its electrical infrastructure, with recent incidents occurring in Quetta, Mastung, and Sibi.

According to QESCO spokesperson, unidentified individuals have stolen high-voltage conductors from multiple 11kV power feeders across Balochistan.

In Quetta’s Dasht area, conductors were stripped from 59 poles on the Hamza feeder and 148 poles on the Asimabad feeder. Mastung’s Daringarh locality saw thefts from 19 poles on a local feeder, while in Sibi, conductors were stolen from 26 poles on the Hydrology feeder along Talli Road.

QESCO has filed formal complaints with local police stations and submitted written requests to initiate legal proceedings against the unknown culprits.

Expressing deep concern over the rising trend, the spokesperson urged public cooperation in protecting national infrastructure. “These conductors are vital national assets,” the spokesperson said. “We appeal to citizens to report any suspicious activity related to the theft of transmission lines or electrical equipment.”

QESCO reaffirmed its commitment to working with law enforcement agencies to apprehend those responsible and restore uninterrupted power supply to the affected regions.