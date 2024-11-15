Plaque Unveiled To Honour Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 07:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, along with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Friday unveiled the plaque in the name of Shaheed Khalid Sher Dil, installed at the central committee room of the Home Department.
Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dal was present while Prime Minister's Coordinator for National Health Services Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath specially participated in the event.
Khalid Sher Dil Shaheed belonged to 24th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service. Khalid Sher Dil Shaheed also held the post of Additional Secretary Home Punjab.
Khalid Sherdil was martyred in an air crash in 2020. The participants in the event paid tribute to the services of Khalid Sher Dil in golden letters.
Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Secretary Law Asif Bilal Lodhi, Secretary Prosecution Ahmed Aziz Tarr, Secretary Special education Saima Saeed, Special Secretary Interior Fazlur Rehman, Secretary I&C Raffaqat Niswana, Chairperson CM Inspection Team Samira Samad, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfikar Hameed and Additional IG CTD Waseem Syal were also present.
