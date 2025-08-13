PM calls upon all political parties, sections of society to join hands for safeguarding national interests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his sincere invitation to all political parties and segments of the society to join hands with them in strengthening their resolve to safeguard the national interests.

“In this way, we can untidily and collectively make our nation successful and prosper to help realize the dream of our forefathers and martyrs, which they had envisioned in the form of establishment of Pakistan,” the prime minister said in a message on the celebration of the 78 years of the independence of Pakistan.

Today, he said with gratitude to Almighty Allah, he extended his heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the celebration of the day.

“I pay tribute to Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the Thinker of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who along with other resolute leaders and workers of the Independence Movement united the nation under one vision, one mission and one goal,” he added.

Their relentless efforts changed the course of the history with the establishment of an independent, ideological state, thus realizing a seemingly impossible dream into a reality, he added.

“The past 78 years tell a tale of resilience, strong faith and a hope of a bright future when as a nation, we braved several difficult challenges. Despite this, Pakistan achieved a series of milestones of success and achievements in every field,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

From economy to sports and defence to information technology, he said Pakistanis with their unparalleled determination and courage have written exemplary chapters of knowledge and skills.

“Pakistan’s great victory in Marka-e-Haq during the war imposed by India on 6-10th May 2025 has not only increased the significance of freedom, but has also enliven a new ambition and enthusiasm in the hearts of Pakistanis, which has amplified the joy and celebrations of the Independence Day,” he observed.

With the blessings of Almighty Allah, the prime minister said their brave armed forces in their fight against India revived their past glory and shattered the false pride of enemy by acting as a Bunyan-um-Marsoos – a solid fortified wall.

The military capability, valour and faith of the brave soldiers and air warriors forced the enemy to kneel down, he said, adding “We pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our freedom and offer prayers for the elevation of their ranks in eternal life.”

The prime minister further said that it was not merely a military conquest, but also the victory of the validation of a Two-Nation Theory, which was the foundation of our dear homeland, adding with same passion, they stood vigilant to defend and safeguard their national interests including water resources.

While expressing the resolve to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, the prime minister said they as a peaceful nation, reiterated the belief in the principles of peaceful coexistence and resolving the regional and global issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

“India also needs to demonstrate the same will for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he emphasised.

The prime minister said their government had given priority to the welfare of common man. A prominent step in this regard was a significant cut in the rates of electricity, which had provided an across the board relief to the general public and industries.

“As a Prime Minister, I particularly express my commitment that the government is utilizing all resources to make the country effectively meet the new economic, industrial technological demands of the present era,” he added.

Apart from these policies and programmes, he said the main source of strength behind the progress of Pakistan was their unity.

“Like military prowess, a strong and stable economy is also inevitable for an impregnable national defence and sovereignty, for which we all need to demonstrate the spirit of Marka-e-Haq and the Pakistan Movement,” he added.