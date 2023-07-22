PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the perceived divisions in the country and blamed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for sowing seeds of discord with their narrative of labeling opponents as "thieves and dacoits."

He stressed that he had never witnessed such division in the country before.

The PM expressed these words while addressing a ceremony held in honor of the students of Danish Schools in Lahore on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif called upon all political parties, including the opposition, to come together for the greater good and work towards the implementation of a charter of democracy. He criticized the previous government's lack of effective governance, accusing them of targeting the opposition instead of focusing on delivering for the nation. PM Shehbaz lamented the financial strain caused by excessive legal battles during that time.

Regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal, the Prime Minister acknowledged that securing it was a necessity due to the challenging economic circumstances faced by the country. He expressed gratitude to UAE and Saudi Arabia for their support in obtaining the IMF deal, which he asserted prevented Pakistan from defaulting and provided much-needed breathing space for the economy. PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of making optimal use of this opportunity for economic revival.

Highlighting the abundance of resources in Pakistan, the Prime Minister called for greater awareness of the country's potential. He criticized the PTI chief, alleging corruption in a significant case involving 190 million Pounds and fraudulent transactions leading to funds being deposited in the Supreme Court's account. PM Shehbaz advocated for a proper and collaborative approach to the charter of economy, irrespective of the government in power.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts of Danish Schools officials in educating children and announced job placement for an individual associated with Danish school. He also emphasized the need to establish more Danish Schools across the country to further enhance education.

The PM urged unity among political parties and emphasized the importance of collective efforts for the nation's progress and economic stability.

Earlier, the Pm had said that Pakistan is blessed with boundless gifts of natural beauty, ranging from majestic snow-capped mountains to exquisite sandy beaches.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Pakistan has much to offer to those who have the appetite to gel with nature. Among these captivating destinations is Sapat Beach, a true marvel nestled in the province of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister also shared a video showcasing the beauty of Sapat Beach.