PM Directs To Revise Policy Of Gas-loadshedding

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2022 | 01:54 PM

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says economic survival of the country lies in the immediate resolution of problems of industrial and export sector which would help provide Pakistani exports, access to the global markets.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to revise the policy of gas loadshedding for gas-fired power plants to ensure productive delivery of exports.

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore to discuss problems of those industrial and export sectors that help promote investment in the country.

The Prime Minister said economic survival of the country lies in the immediate resolution of problems of industrial and export sector which would help provide Pakistani exports, access to the global markets.

He directed representatives of business community to hold meeting with the concerned ministers and discuss their problems to resolve energy supply issues of industries especially the textile sector on priority basis.

Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan and senior officials of the concerned ministries and businessmen of the textile sector attended the meeting.

