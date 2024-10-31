Open Menu

PM Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of PBA

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:52 PM

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister congratulated the newly elected Chairman Mian Amir Mehmood, Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, and Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman.

He also extended felicitation to other newly elected office bearers including Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Joint Secretary Ahmed Zuberi, and Finance Secretary Athar Qazi.

Furthermore, he conveyed his best wishes to all the newly elected office bearers of PBA.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected officials will play active role in resolving the issues of broadcasting and broadcast houses besides development of the association.

"I hope that the newly elected officials will play their important role in bringing broadcasting in Pakistan at par with the international level," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Shakeel All Best

Recent Stories

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospit ..

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning ..

Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

2 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artwo ..

PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

17 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

17 minutes ago
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: ..

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

7 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, d ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

7 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

17 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

7 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

8 minutes ago
 Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed b ..

Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan