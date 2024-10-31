PM Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of PBA
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).
In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister congratulated the newly elected Chairman Mian Amir Mehmood, Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal, and Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman.
He also extended felicitation to other newly elected office bearers including Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Joint Secretary Ahmed Zuberi, and Finance Secretary Athar Qazi.
Furthermore, he conveyed his best wishes to all the newly elected office bearers of PBA.
He expressed the hope that the newly elected officials will play active role in resolving the issues of broadcasting and broadcast houses besides development of the association.
"I hope that the newly elected officials will play their important role in bringing broadcasting in Pakistan at par with the international level," he added.
