PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great step”

(@Abdulla99267510)

The prime minister says under difficult economic situation, Pakistan is up again for an investment of 4.8 billion dollars from China in this project, which sends message that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies and investors continue to show their trust and faith.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the signing of Memorandum of Understanding for 1200 Megawatt Chashma-V Nuclear Power Plant is a great step forward of economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Addressing the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding for construction of Chashma-V Nuclear Power Plant in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we will kick start it without any further delay.

He said under difficult economic situation, Pakistan is up again for an investment of 4.8 billion Dollars from China in this project, which sends message that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies and investors continue to show their trust and faith.

He said the Chinese companies gave concession of 30 billion dollars to Pakistan in two phases in implementation of this project.

He said when Pakistan is faced with economic challenges, and we are also engaged with IMF to finalize 9th Review and met all conditions required by the IMF, China once again came to our help and rescue.

Shehbaz Sharif also lauded great brotherly countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for extending help to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said we are deeply obliged to President XI Jinping, and the Chinese leadership for their generous help to Pakistan.

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, the Chinese Charge d'affaires Ms Pang Chunxue representative of Chinese companies and other higher authorities of Pakistan and China were also present on this occasion.