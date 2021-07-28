PM Imran Khan orders setting up special units to ensure provision of health cards in Punjab, KP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the federal and provincial governments and the State Life of Pakistan to set up special units to monitor the implementation of Sehat Sahulat Card programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Federal and provincial governments and the State Life of Pakistan to set up special units to monitor the implementation of Sehat Sahulat Card programme.

Chairing a review meeting on the historic initiative in health sector, the prime minister said for the first time, a government had launched a comprehensive health project to facilitate the weaker segments of society.

He expressed satisfaction over the relief being provided to the masses under the health card scheme and said it would encourage the private sector hospitals to join hands with the government and ensure provision of health services in rural and remote areas.

He directed the authorities concerned to project the programme effectively in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting so as to apprise the common man of its benefits.

The meeting was attended by PM's Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gul, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, federal and provincial health secretaries, and other senior officials.

A detailed briefing was given on the provision of health cards in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the number of beneficiaries and the expenditure incurred.

The meeting was informed that millions of patients had benefited from the Sehat Sahulat Card Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 210,200 of them admitted to various public and private hospitals, with Rs. 5.3 billion spent on their treatment.

It was also apprised that the health card catered to treatment of 26 diseases, including the expensive cardiac treatment. In Punjab, around 8.5 million households had been given the health cards.