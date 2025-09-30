Open Menu

PM Praises Security Forces For Killing Terrorists In Quetta Attack

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PM praises security forces for killing terrorists in Quetta attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised the security forces for killing terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan involved in the Quetta terrorist attack.

The prime minister, in a statement, prayed for the swift recovery of the personnel and civilians injured in the attack.

He said that the nefarious designs of those who harmed the lives and property of innocent and defenseless citizens would be crushed.

"The elements attempting to harm Pakistan's integrity will be dealt with exemplary punishment. The government, security forces, and the entire nation are determined to eradicate terrorism and Fitna-al-Hindustan from the country," the prime minister added.

