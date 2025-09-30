PM Praises Security Forces For Killing Terrorists In Quetta Attack
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised the security forces for killing terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan involved in the Quetta terrorist attack.
The prime minister, in a statement, prayed for the swift recovery of the personnel and civilians injured in the attack.
He said that the nefarious designs of those who harmed the lives and property of innocent and defenseless citizens would be crushed.
"The elements attempting to harm Pakistan's integrity will be dealt with exemplary punishment. The government, security forces, and the entire nation are determined to eradicate terrorism and Fitna-al-Hindustan from the country," the prime minister added.
Recent Stories
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM praises security forces for killing terrorists in Quetta attack9 minutes ago
-
Uzbek, Kazakh delegations visit NDMA to strengthen regional disaster cooperation9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Quetta attack, announces four terrorists killed in security response19 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for Sikh pilgrims’ access to Baba Guru Nanak anniversary, urges protection of Inter ..29 minutes ago
-
Differences between PML-N, PPP 'family matters’: Tarar29 minutes ago
-
President Zardari strongly condemns Quetta suicide attack29 minutes ago
-
Suicide blast in Quetta leaves 3 martyred, 6 terrorists dead29 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condoles Quetta attack, promises to honor Martyrs & uphold resolve29 minutes ago
-
FC foils terror attack in Quetta; six militants killed, Interior Minister lauds forces29 minutes ago
-
'Women’s education Key to national progress ,39 minutes ago
-
CPO urges officers to build public trust through professionalism39 minutes ago
-
KPCTA DG urges collective efforts by govt, public to address climate issue39 minutes ago