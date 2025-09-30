Uzbek, Kazakh delegations visit NDMA to strengthen regional disaster cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A high-level delegations from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan separately visited Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at the National Emergencies Operations Center to enhance regional cooperation in tackling shared challenges posed by natural disasters and climate change, fostering collaboration and mutual support.

Led by Uzbek Speaker Nuriddin Ismoilov and Kazakh Security Council Secretary Gizet Nurdauletov, the delegations received a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s disaster management framework, NDMA’s central coordination role, and the integration of advanced technology in early warning systems and disaster response operations.

NDMA, Lt General Inam Haider Malik, welcomed both delegations and delivered a detailed briefing on Pakistan’s national disaster risk reduction strategies, coordination mechanisms with provinces during Monsoon 2025, and the role of modern tools in strengthening national preparedness and resilience through National Common Operating Picture (NCOP) along with Global Common Operating Picture (GCOP).

NDMA team gave a comprehensive account of development of disaster early warnings (DEW), risk communication, relief and response operations being carried out across the flood affected regions, highlighting NDMA’s role in global disaster relief assistance, conducting Comprehensive International Simulation Exercises (CISE) with regional countries, including Uzbekistan & Kazakhstan, for knowledge sharing and global best practices.

Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation in disaster risk management, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise.

The visiting dignitaries from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan appreciated NDMA’s proactive initiatives, resilience-building measures, and modern preparedness mechanisms.

The visits highlight growing regional solidarity between Central Asia and Pakistan in tackling natural disasters and climate change through collaboration and mutual support.

The Uzbek delegation was led by Nuriddin Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, and included Maksudbek Kurbonboyev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Economic Affairs, along with other members of the committees including Bakhtiyor Pulatov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection; Ms. Sevara Ubaydullayeva; Navruzbek Yusupov; Azizjon Aloev; and Jakhongir Tuychiev.

The 20-member state-level delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Gizet Nurdauletov, Secretary of the Security Council accompanied by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador in Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, also visited NEOC, where they were briefed on Pakistan’s disaster management framework, NDMA’s lead coordination role, and the operational integration of technology in disaster response and early warning systems.