Peshawar Police Ban Video Recording, Interviews Of Detainees
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar Police have officially imposed a comprehensive ban on video recordings and interviews of individuals detained in police stations across the city.
The directive was formalized in a notification issued by the Central City Police Officer (CCPO) office. It enforces strict restrictions on creating statements and videos of arrested suspects for the purpose of sharing them on social media or any other platforms. The notification explicitly states that legal action will be initiated against anyone found violating the new rule.
This policy was implemented following direct orders from the Peshawar High Court, which had earlier instructed the police department to prohibit such practices.
According to police officials, the Primary objective of the ban is to safeguard the legal rights of suspects and to ensure the integrity of the judicial process.
They emphasized that publicizing a suspect's image or statements before a fair trial can prejudice legal proceedings and violate the presumption of innocence.
Furthermore, the ban is seen as a crucial step to mitigate the negative societal impacts caused by the circulation of
unauthorized and often inflammatory viral videos. Such content can potentially influence public opinion, endanger the safety of those involved, and undermine the formal justice system.
The Peshawar Police have also made a public appeal, urging citizens and media personnel to fully comply with the ban.
The public is advised to refrain from broadcasting, sharing, or engaging with any illegal videos or interviews related to detainees.
Recent Stories
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peshawar police ban video recording, interviews of detainees2 minutes ago
-
ATC sends letter to Law ministry for jail trial of PTI founder2 minutes ago
-
Latest water flow data released for rivers and barrages2 minutes ago
-
Naatiya competition participated by 80 UGI campuses2 minutes ago
-
Free medicines, tests facility being provided at govt hospitals: commissioner2 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha announces top positions holders in Intermediate Part-II Annual Exam 20252 minutes ago
-
BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration12 minutes ago
-
Sugar price fixed at Rs 177 per kg in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad’s industrial strength, export role vital for national economy: commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Police chief reaffirms full protection for Chinese citizens12 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects slaughterhouses in Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
Iraq sets new visa guidelines for pilgrims visiting holy sites12 minutes ago