Peshawar Police Ban Video Recording, Interviews Of Detainees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar Police have officially imposed a comprehensive ban on video recordings and interviews of individuals detained in police stations across the city.

The directive was formalized in a notification issued by the Central City Police Officer (CCPO) office. It enforces strict restrictions on creating statements and videos of arrested suspects for the purpose of sharing them on social media or any other platforms. The notification explicitly states that legal action will be initiated against anyone found violating the new rule.

This policy was implemented following direct orders from the Peshawar High Court, which had earlier instructed the police department to prohibit such practices.

According to police officials, the Primary objective of the ban is to safeguard the legal rights of suspects and to ensure the integrity of the judicial process.

They emphasized that publicizing a suspect's image or statements before a fair trial can prejudice legal proceedings and violate the presumption of innocence.

Furthermore, the ban is seen as a crucial step to mitigate the negative societal impacts caused by the circulation of

unauthorized and often inflammatory viral videos. Such content can potentially influence public opinion, endanger the safety of those involved, and undermine the formal justice system.

The Peshawar Police have also made a public appeal, urging citizens and media personnel to fully comply with the ban.

The public is advised to refrain from broadcasting, sharing, or engaging with any illegal videos or interviews related to detainees.

