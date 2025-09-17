BISE Sargodha announces top positions holders in Intermediate Part-II Annual Exam 2025

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has announced the top positions of the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2025.

According to a press release, issued by Education board, Roll No. 400517 Huma Abid clinched the overall first position by securing 1,146 marks, while Roll Nos. 409708 Elaf Sarwar and 421826 Aden Ali shared the second position with 1,144 marks each. Roll No. 401432 Ayesha Zia stood third overall with 1,143 marks.

In the Pre-Medical group, Muhammad Saad Yousaf (Roll No. 409194) topped among boys with 1,141 marks, followed by Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim Nisar with 1,139 and Muhammad Salar Rafiq Khan with 1,132 marks. Among girls, Huma Abid stood first with 1,146 marks, Alfa Sarwar second with 1,144, and Ayesha Zia third with 1,143 marks.

In the Pre-Engineering group, Muhammad Bilal (Roll No. 412094) secured first position among boys with 1,121 marks, while Ailyan Raza obtained second with 1,115 and Muhammad Rayan Zulfiqar stood third with 1,121 marks. Among girls, Mudassira Fatima (Roll No. 41001) claimed first with 1,141 marks, followed by Waneza Waseem with 1,121 and Humaira Hayat with 1,191 marks.

In the General Science group, Adnan Ali (Roll No. 421826) achieved first position among boys with 1,144 marks, followed by Ali Hassan with 1,129 and Muhammad Abdullah with 1,117 marks. Among girls, Iman Fatima topped with 1,136 marks, while Kiran Nisar secured second with 1,126 and Hina Mahmood came third with 1,118 marks.

In the Humanities and Islamic Studies group, Sajjad Hussain (Roll No. 438188) stood first among boys with 1,120 marks, followed by Waqas Khan with 1,102 and Shamil Khushi Tarar with 1,060 marks. Among girls, Pakiza Asif (Roll No. 438560) claimed first with 1,121 marks, Zoya Farooq secured second with 1,116, while Zainab (Roll No. 443984) and Arbia Khurram (Roll No. 444176) shared third place with 1,105 marks each.

The Secretary of the Board Abu ul Hassan Naqvi, along with Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, formally announced the results at a simple ceremony. A total of 50,982 candidates appeared in the examination, including 25,679 from Sargodha district, 8,807 from Mianwali, 7,503 from Khushab, and 8,993 from Bhakkar. Among them, 21,641 were male and 29,341 were female candidates.