Latest Water Flow Data Released For Rivers And Barrages
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Wednesday has released the latest data on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages.
According to the handout, Current Water Flow Situation in Guddu Barrage shows a decreasing trend, with inflow at 570,027 cusecs and outflow at 542,809 cusecs.
In Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is recorded at 571,800 cusecs, while outflow is at 518,120 cusecs.
In Kotri Barrage, the inflow is at 300,853 cusecs, and outflow is at 289,098 cusecs.
While, inflow was recorded at 194,279 cusecs, while outflow was at 185,729 cusecs at Panjad.
The Sindh Information Department regularly releases updates on water flow to keep the public informed about the current situation.
