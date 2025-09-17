Naatiya competition participated by 80 UGI campuses

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) organised a grand 'Naatiya' Competition at Dr Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium, presided over by Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram.

The event drew wide participation, with students from 80 campuses competing in junior, middle, and senior categories.

Distinguished guests included renowned Seerat scholar Dr Tariq Sharifzada, Chairperson Standing Committee for Special education Shahr Bano, former MPA and Vice Chairman WASA Mian Shahbaz Ahmed, MPA Fawzia Butt, motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah, and Tamgha-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi awardee Marghub Hamdani. The panel of judges featured acclaimed naat khawan Benish Malik, Dr. Anisa Fatima, and Safdar Shakori.

In the competition, Manawan Campus secured the first place in the junior category, Johar Town Campus in the middle category, and Unique Boys Campus 106-A in the senior category.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram stated that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the essence of faith and that studying the Seerat Tayyaba is essential to enlighten hearts with his love.

Seerat scholar Dr Tariq Sharifzada said every aspect of the Prophet’s life is a beacon of guidance, enabling believers to succeed in both this world and the hereafter. Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah also highlighted the need to incorporate prophetic values into daily life.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, teachers, and senior officials of the Unique Group, including Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, and Director Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry. Prizes and shields were awarded to the winning students.