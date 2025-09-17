Open Menu

Naatiya Competition Participated By 80 UGI Campuses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Naatiya competition participated by 80 UGI campuses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) organised a grand 'Naatiya' Competition at Dr Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium, presided over by Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram.

The event drew wide participation, with students from 80 campuses competing in junior, middle, and senior categories.

Distinguished guests included renowned Seerat scholar Dr Tariq Sharifzada, Chairperson Standing Committee for Special education Shahr Bano, former MPA and Vice Chairman WASA Mian Shahbaz Ahmed, MPA Fawzia Butt, motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah, and Tamgha-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi awardee Marghub Hamdani. The panel of judges featured acclaimed naat khawan Benish Malik, Dr. Anisa Fatima, and Safdar Shakori.

In the competition, Manawan Campus secured the first place in the junior category, Johar Town Campus in the middle category, and Unique Boys Campus 106-A in the senior category.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram stated that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the essence of faith and that studying the Seerat Tayyaba is essential to enlighten hearts with his love.

Seerat scholar Dr Tariq Sharifzada said every aspect of the Prophet’s life is a beacon of guidance, enabling believers to succeed in both this world and the hereafter. Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah also highlighted the need to incorporate prophetic values into daily life.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, teachers, and senior officials of the Unique Group, including Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, and Director Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry. Prizes and shields were awarded to the winning students.

Recent Stories

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

5 minutes ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

26 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

26 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

1 hour ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

2 hours ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan