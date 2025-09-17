BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Balochistan food Authority (BFA)’s team on Wednesday sealed two shops of milks for adulteration of milk and seized large quantity of yogurt made from substandard milk while destroyed them during operation in respective areas of Quetta.

According to BFA spokesman, according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, BFA’s operations have been intensified to provide pure and adulterated milk to the public.A special anti-adulteration campaign to check milk and dairy products is underway in Quetta and its suburbs.

The BFA team conducted raid at Tughi Road , Alamdar Road, Hazara Twon, Spini Road, Kuchlak Bazaar and Balili and inspected the milk of shops and milk trucks.

Two shops were sealed for adulteration of milk and were seized large quantity of yogurt made from substandard milk and have been recovered powder from them which were destroyed by team during operation.

The Spokesman said that a total of 7720 liters of milk and yogurt samples from 31 shops and 22 milk trucks were tested in the laboratory, 240 14 liters of milk and 480 kg of yogurt were destroyed on the spot after being found adulterated.

11 milk vendors and one supplier were fined heavily, and a warning of strict legal action was also issued.

The spokesman said that there would be no compromise on public health, a zero tolerance policy has been adopted against the adulteration mafia.

He said that Provincial Minister and Chairman BFA Haji Noor Muhammad Dammar, as per the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, there is a determination to eliminate adulteration in dairy products.