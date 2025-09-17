BFA Seals Two Milk Shops For Adulteration
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Balochistan food Authority (BFA)’s team on Wednesday sealed two shops of milks for adulteration of milk and seized large quantity of yogurt made from substandard milk while destroyed them during operation in respective areas of Quetta.
According to BFA spokesman, according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, BFA’s operations have been intensified to provide pure and adulterated milk to the public.A special anti-adulteration campaign to check milk and dairy products is underway in Quetta and its suburbs.
The BFA team conducted raid at Tughi Road , Alamdar Road, Hazara Twon, Spini Road, Kuchlak Bazaar and Balili and inspected the milk of shops and milk trucks.
Two shops were sealed for adulteration of milk and were seized large quantity of yogurt made from substandard milk and have been recovered powder from them which were destroyed by team during operation.
The Spokesman said that a total of 7720 liters of milk and yogurt samples from 31 shops and 22 milk trucks were tested in the laboratory, 240 14 liters of milk and 480 kg of yogurt were destroyed on the spot after being found adulterated.
11 milk vendors and one supplier were fined heavily, and a warning of strict legal action was also issued.
The spokesman said that there would be no compromise on public health, a zero tolerance policy has been adopted against the adulteration mafia.
He said that Provincial Minister and Chairman BFA Haji Noor Muhammad Dammar, as per the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, there is a determination to eliminate adulteration in dairy products.
Recent Stories
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration3 minutes ago
-
Sugar price fixed at Rs 177 per kg in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad’s industrial strength, export role vital for national economy: commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Police chief reaffirms full protection for Chinese citizens3 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects slaughterhouses in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Iraq sets new visa guidelines for pilgrims visiting holy sites3 minutes ago
-
EPI Balochistan, UNICEF hold meeting to strengthen polio team partnership3 minutes ago
-
Naushahro Feroze based Rajpar community leaders join PPP3 minutes ago
-
Shamsabad Metro pillars adorned with living wall planters under Murree Road project13 minutes ago
-
Hub Police intensifies crackdown against criminals13 minutes ago
-
Multan Museum: Rs111m landmark project set to open in October13 minutes ago
-
PAL hosts book launch ceremony of young author Shah Jamal Hashmi13 minutes ago