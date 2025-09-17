Open Menu

BFA Seals Two Milk Shops For Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

BFA seals two milk shops for adulteration

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Balochistan food Authority (BFA)’s team on Wednesday sealed two shops of milks for adulteration of milk and seized large quantity of yogurt made from substandard milk while destroyed them during operation in respective areas of Quetta.

According to BFA spokesman, according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, BFA’s operations have been intensified to provide pure and adulterated milk to the public.A special anti-adulteration campaign to check milk and dairy products is underway in Quetta and its suburbs.

The BFA team conducted raid at Tughi Road , Alamdar Road, Hazara Twon, Spini Road, Kuchlak Bazaar and Balili and inspected the milk of shops and milk trucks.

Two shops were sealed for adulteration of milk and were seized large quantity of yogurt made from substandard milk and have been recovered powder from them which were destroyed by team during operation.

The Spokesman said that a total of 7720 liters of milk and yogurt samples from 31 shops and 22 milk trucks were tested in the laboratory, 240 14 liters of milk and 480 kg of yogurt were destroyed on the spot after being found adulterated.

11 milk vendors and one supplier were fined heavily, and a warning of strict legal action was also issued.

The spokesman said that there would be no compromise on public health, a zero tolerance policy has been adopted against the adulteration mafia.

He said that Provincial Minister and Chairman BFA Haji Noor Muhammad Dammar, as per the vision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, there is a determination to eliminate adulteration in dairy products.

Recent Stories

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

18 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

18 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

1 hour ago
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

2 hours ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

3 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan