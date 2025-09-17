Sugar price fixed at Rs 177 per kg in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has fixed the retail price of refined sugar at Rs 177 per kilogram, effective from September 15, 2025.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate’s office, the decision follows directions from the Ministry of National food Security and Research and was finalized in consultation with wholesale sugar dealers. The ex-mill price of sugar has been set at Rs 169 per kilogram.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon, exercising powers under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977, announced the new rates, which will apply across the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory.

The order makes it clear that any violation will be dealt with under sections 6 and 7 of the Price Control Act, 1977, and section 4 of the West Pakistan Foodstuffs (Control) Act, 1958.

The administration stated that the order takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

To ensure enforcement, copies of the order are being displayed on the notice boards of the District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Magistrates, as well as at all police stations and other key public places in the capital. The decision will also be publicized through the official gazette, local newspapers, and media outlets.

The District Magistrate’s office has distributed copies of the order to all relevant authorities, including the Chief Commissioner of ICT, the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, senior police officials, the Food Department, the District Attorney, and the Chairman Market Committee.

The order is part of the government’s measures to regulate sugar prices and prevent hoarding or profiteering by market players. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found selling sugar above the notified rate.