Free Medicines, Tests Facility Being Provided At Govt Hospitals: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that free medicines and diagnostic facilities are being provided to the patients in government hospitals according to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.
He stated this during a surprise visit to Government Allied Hospital-I where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir also accompanied him.
Divisional Commissioner inspected various departments of the hospital including surgery ward, medical ward, pharmacy and laboratories.
He also interacted with admitted patients and their attendants to inquire about the quality of healthcare facilities.
He directed the hospital administration to take necessary steps for improving quality of service in addition to ensuring sanitary condition and patient dealing up to the mark.
