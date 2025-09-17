ATC sends letter to Law ministry for jail trial of PTI founder

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice for the jail trial of PTI founder.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard two cases registered against the founder of PTI and other leadership and workers under anti-terrorism law registered at Golra police station.

During hearing, the police submitted challans to the court for Azam Swati, Aamir Mughal and Atif Khan. The court issued summons to the three accused and adjourned the hearing till October 17.

The proceedings were also initiated to declare the accused who were absent during the hearing as absconders, while the court has written a letter to the Law Ministry for a jail trial against the founder of PTI. It may be recalled that this case was registered against the leadership and workers of PTI in the year 2023.