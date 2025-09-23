Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Praises President Trump’s Role In Pakistan-India Ceasefire

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 10:50 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for playing a significant role in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Speaking to the media in New York, the prime minister described President Trump as a strong advocate for peace and stability across the globe.

“President Donald Trump is a man of peace. He, along with his team, played a key role in bringing about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India,” said PM Sharif.

