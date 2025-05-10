PM Thanks President Trump For Proactive Role In Regional Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday thanked US President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region.
“Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.
We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia,” the prime minister posted on X handle.
He further said that Pakistan believed this marked a new beginning in the resolution of issues that had plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability.
Earlier, on his X handle, the US president announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.
