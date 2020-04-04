UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Lahore Today

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

PM to visit Lahore today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday will arrive Lahore on one-day visit where he would be given a briefing on the steps taken with regard to coronavirus (Covid 19).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will also call on the prime minister, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During his visit, the prime minister will also meet members of corona Tiger Force.

