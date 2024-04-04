Open Menu

PM Vows To Investigate Judges’ Letters, Suspicious Powder

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:26 PM

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says this matter would be taken up with a sense of responsibility, emphasizing that there should be no politics on this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an investigation would be conducted into the letters received by different judges along with the suspicious powder.

The prime minister said this matter would be taken up with a sense of responsibility. He emphasized there should be no politics on this matter.

He made these remarks while chairing Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

The PM recalled that an inquiry commission was formed after the consent and consultation of former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to look into the issues raised by the six judges of Islamabad High Court. He said the former chief justice however late recused himself from heading the inquiry commission. He said the Supreme Court has now taken suo motu notice of this matter.

Alluding to his meeting with different ministries the other day, the Prime Minister said he has decided to conduct sectoral review of these ministries in order to solve their problems. He emphasized this is important to take the economy towards self-reliance.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the gradual decrease in inflation. He said steps are afoot to reduce inflation and alleviate unemployment and poverty.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that the IMF will release the last tranche of 1.1 billion Dollars under the standby agreement this month after the approval of its board. He said the Finance Minister is visiting Washington where talks will be held with the IMF for a new program.

Shehbaz Sharif said this new IMF Program is important for Pakistan saying it will give stability to economy and confidence to other international lenders.

Acknowledging the fact that the IMF terms will not be easy, the Prime Minister stated that our priority will be to minimize the impact on the poor and those already contributing through taxes. He emphasized that the burden will be shifted towards those having the capacity to bear it.

Referring to his visit to Dasu where he met the Chinese engineers and workers, the Prime Minister said a comprehensive and foolproof security mechanism will be put in place in cooperation with the provinces for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of members of the National Commission on Status of Women on the recommendation of the Human Rights Division.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights, the Cabinet approved the abolition of the National Commission for Child Welfare and Development, National Child Protection Center and Implementation of National Line of Action for Children. All the employees of these departments who are civil servants will be included in the surplus pool. The cabinet was informed that under the National Commission on Rights of Child Act, 2017, the National Commission on the Rights of Child has been established and in the presence of this, these departments have become unnecessary. Keeping in view the austerity policy of the government, it has been decided to close the departments.

On the recommendations of the foreign ministry, the cabinet allowed former Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to receive Saudi King Abdul Aziz Medal Badge of Honour of Excellent Class and Malaysian Award Darjah Kepahlawanan Angkatan Tentera.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Islamabad IMF Prime Minister Supreme Court Suo Motu Tassaduq Hussain Jillani Poor China Washington Visit Saudi Women 2017 Islamabad High Court All From Government Cabinet Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

36 seconds ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

3 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

3 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

16 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

16 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan