PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says this matter would be taken up with a sense of responsibility, emphasizing that there should be no politics on this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an investigation would be conducted into the letters received by different judges along with the suspicious powder.

The prime minister said this matter would be taken up with a sense of responsibility. He emphasized there should be no politics on this matter.

He made these remarks while chairing Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

The PM recalled that an inquiry commission was formed after the consent and consultation of former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to look into the issues raised by the six judges of Islamabad High Court. He said the former chief justice however late recused himself from heading the inquiry commission. He said the Supreme Court has now taken suo motu notice of this matter.

Alluding to his meeting with different ministries the other day, the Prime Minister said he has decided to conduct sectoral review of these ministries in order to solve their problems. He emphasized this is important to take the economy towards self-reliance.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the gradual decrease in inflation. He said steps are afoot to reduce inflation and alleviate unemployment and poverty.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that the IMF will release the last tranche of 1.1 billion Dollars under the standby agreement this month after the approval of its board. He said the Finance Minister is visiting Washington where talks will be held with the IMF for a new program.

Shehbaz Sharif said this new IMF Program is important for Pakistan saying it will give stability to economy and confidence to other international lenders.

Acknowledging the fact that the IMF terms will not be easy, the Prime Minister stated that our priority will be to minimize the impact on the poor and those already contributing through taxes. He emphasized that the burden will be shifted towards those having the capacity to bear it.

Referring to his visit to Dasu where he met the Chinese engineers and workers, the Prime Minister said a comprehensive and foolproof security mechanism will be put in place in cooperation with the provinces for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of members of the National Commission on Status of Women on the recommendation of the Human Rights Division.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights, the Cabinet approved the abolition of the National Commission for Child Welfare and Development, National Child Protection Center and Implementation of National Line of Action for Children. All the employees of these departments who are civil servants will be included in the surplus pool. The cabinet was informed that under the National Commission on Rights of Child Act, 2017, the National Commission on the Rights of Child has been established and in the presence of this, these departments have become unnecessary. Keeping in view the austerity policy of the government, it has been decided to close the departments.

On the recommendations of the foreign ministry, the cabinet allowed former Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to receive Saudi King Abdul Aziz Medal Badge of Honour of Excellent Class and Malaysian Award Darjah Kepahlawanan Angkatan Tentera.