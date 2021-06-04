PMC announces to hold online MDCAT exams from Aug 30

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday announced to conduct online MDCAT examinations from August 30 to September 30 in 20 designated cities across Pakistan and in selected cities internationally dependent on the registrations by the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday announced to conduct online MDCAT examinations from August 30 to September 30 in 20 designated cities across Pakistan and in selected cities internationally dependent on the registrations by the students.

Addressing a press conference, PMC President Dr. Arshad Taqi and Vice President Ali Raza said that for the first time in Pakistan, the MDCAT examinations would be entirely a computer-based exam allowing both local and foreign students the opportunity to take the examination.

They said that applicants will have the option to schedule and reschedule their examinations to time slots that are more convenient for them. Applicants will also be provided online tutorials and practice tests to help them familiarize themselves with the format of the examination.

They were announcing the decisions taken by the National Medical and Dental Council regarding the upcoming Academic year and included National Licensing Examination, National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (NMDCAT), Conduct of Examinations Regulations 2021, and the Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admissions, Curriculum, and Conduct) Regulations 2021.

They said that the Medical and Dental Council today approved the structure and syllabus for the MDCAT examination as recommended by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board.

They added syllabus or content formed by the Academic board was mainly derived from the existing curriculums of biology, chemistry, and physics of all HSSC boards across Pakistan and took into consideration the curriculum of the A-Level structure.

The MDCAT being an assessment exam will test the aptitude and reasoning abilities of students, ensuring they are academically and cognitively capable of enduring the rigorous medical and dental education. The syllabus of all the disciplines and the breakdown of each subject are now available on the PMC website.

The Academic Board recommended pass marks of 65% for the MDCAT 2021 which was approved by the Medical and Dental Council. The result of a student will be ready for delivery within a half-hour of having given the exam and will be provided to the student through PMC online.

The students can select all the colleges they apply for admissions and the PMC will directly send the MDCAT result of the student to the relevant college.

The council also unanimously approved the structure and syllabus for NLE as formulated and recommended by the Academic Board. The NLE, as per the Board recommendations approved by the Council in 2021-2022, consists of two exams with the first being MCQ based theory component and the second a Clinical Skills Exam.

The MCQ-based theory component of Step 1 of the NLE will also be a computer-based examination to be conducted at multiple centers across Pakistan multiple times a year, with no bar on the number of times a candidate can attempt the examination.

The result of NLE Step 1 will be valid for 5 years, enabling a student to attempt and qualify for the Step 2 exam during this 5-year period. While Step 2 or skills exam will be taken through physical examiners during 2021-2022 while PMC has initiated the development of a 3D exam system for Step 2. The qualifying marks for the NLE will be 70% for both Step 1 and Step 2.

With this shift towards computerized examinations representing certifiable integrity, PMC has introduced a system of testing academic aptitude that would ensure transparency and allow all students and doctors to compete on a level playing field purely on merit with the prime objective of producing quality doctors to serve Pakistan's healthcare needs.

Speaking about the milestones set to be achieved this year, Dr. Arshad Taqi said "I would like to thank the Chairman and every member of the National Medical and Dental Academic Board for the immense work and effort in developing the comprehensive and modern structure and syllabi of both the MDCAT and NLE." He added, "I am also immensely proud of my team at PMC who have worked diligently to support the Academic Board and formulate a system of examination that tests students on key qualities that are a prerequisite for a healthcare practitioner." On the introduction of the computer-based MDCAT and NLE examinations, PMC Vice President Muhammad Ali Raza said "this is a significant step in revolutionizing the system of healthcare education and healthcare delivery in Pakistan." He said, "We aim to set protocols in place that remove redundancies, improve efficiency, and curtail human interaction allowing for transparency, integrity, and meritocracy." He said that the PMC is working toward recognition as a blue-chip regulator internationally and will continue to convert all its functions to a digital format in the coming months and this is the second major benchmark after the launch of PMC Online.

He said that the Medical and Dental Council also approved the admission regulations for private medical and dental colleges across Pakistan which had been sent by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB) for review.

The Medical and Dental Council thanked the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB) for their hard work and dedication in achieving these tremendous milestones despite all adversities.

"With these new initiatives in effect, PMC believes the healthcare delivery system of Pakistan would be further strengthened and modernized, at par with international best practices," the PMC vice president added.