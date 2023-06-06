PMD alerts of potential Tropical Cyclone Formation over Southeast Arabian Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has asked the concerned authorities to remain vigilant in the wake of the potential tropical cyclone formation over the Southeast Arabian Sea.

In an alert issued on Tuesday, the PMD said that the low-pressure area (LPA) over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (strong LPA) and lies near Latitude 11.5 N and Longitude 66.0 E about 1500km south of Karachi.

Due to favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-31°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence), the system is likely to intensify further into a Tropical Storm during the next 18/24 hours and move further in the north/northwest direction.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that currently none of the Pakistan coastal areas is under any threat.

PMD's cyclone warning centre, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue an update accordingly. All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain 'alert' during the forecast period.