PMDC Pioneers Pink Salt Export Deal With American Firm To Boost Mineral Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) has initiated an agreement execution process with an American company for the export of pink salt, marking a significant step towards leveraging the country's mineral potential.
The establishment of the Mines and Minerals Division at the Federal level underscores the commitment to harnessing the mining sector's capabilities, ptv reported.
With a focus on harmonizing mineral policies and regulations nationwide, the division is poised to revitalize the mineral industry.
The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) stands at the forefront, playing a pivotal role in facilitating both domestic and foreign investment in the mineral sector.
The coordination between federal and provincial authorities promises to streamline processes and create an environment conducive to investment.
This strategic move not only signifies Pakistan's dedication to exploiting its mineral wealth but also demonstrates its openness to international collaboration for mutual economic growth and development.
