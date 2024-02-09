PML-N Candidate Babar Hussain Wins PP-208 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Babar Hussain Abid has won the election for Punjab Assembly from PP-208, Khanewal-IV by securing 48,494 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Muhammad Jamsheed Shoukat, who bagged 46288 votes.
The voters’ turn-out remained 53.79 per cent.
