PML-N candidate Babar Hussain wins PP-208 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Babar Hussain Abid has won the election for Punjab Assembly from PP-208, Khanewal-IV by securing 48,494 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Muhammad Jamsheed Shoukat, who bagged 46288 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 53.79 per cent.