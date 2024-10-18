PML-N Govt Committed To Support Youth In Education, Employment: Fahad Shafiq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 08:12 PM
The Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for Sindh Fahad Shafiq on Friday emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to provide assistance to youth in education and employment
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for Sindh Fahad Shafiq on Friday emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was committed to provide assistance to youth in education and employment. He expressed these views while addressing as the chief guest at the Divisional Youth Convention, Shaheed Benazirabad, held in Tando Adam.
Fahad Shafiq thanked the PML-N leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of addressing the issues faced by the youth, and that efforts were being made on a daily basis to resolve their concerns.
He added that empowering the people of Sindh will lead to positive outcomes.
He highlighted the youth program initiated in 2013, which has provided thousands of young people with education, employment and other facilities. During the event, he also announced the appointment of Nauman Arain as the focal person for Tando Adam and shared plans to organize awareness programs at various levels.
Additionally, he revealed plans to distribute stipends, laptops and one million smart devices to students. Young people will also be offered interest-free loans to purchase laptops and loans of up to Rs 7.5 million at low-interest rates for business and agricultural ventures.
The event was also attended by Rais Anwar Ali Khan Mari, Nauman Arain and Muhammad Saleem Arain, who stressed the need for practical programs to encourage the talent present in youth of the province.
They discussed the significance of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's promise to establish a university in Tando Adam and the need for including local leaders in the district's petroleum committee.
Fahad Shafiq warned that any government official found harassing the public unnecessarily would be dismissed from their post.
