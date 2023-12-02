PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of the statement of Daniyal Aziz for holding Ahsan Iqbal responsible for inflation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) issued a show-cause notice to party leader Daniyal Aziz over charges of violating the party rules.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah took the notice and alleged that Daniyal Aziz breached the party regulations by making a ‘rhetorical statement’ against the PML-N leadership.

“The statement by Daniyal Aziz damaged the party’s reputation,” said Rana Sanaullah.

The reaction came a day after Daniyal Aziz did a tweet on X while his statement on a local private tv gained attention. In his statements, Daniyal Aziz held party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for high inflation in the country.

“Daniyal Aziz has been advised to exercise caution when making statements to the media,” warned Rana Sanaullah during a press conference in Lahore. Ahsan Iqbal was also seen with Rana Sanaullah.