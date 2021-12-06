PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for Mayor Peshawar election

Pakistan Muslim League and Jamiat-e Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Monday agreed to file joint candidate for Mayor's election from Peshawar in local government elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League and Jamiat-e Ulema islam (JUI-F) Monday agreed to file joint candidate for Mayor's election from Peshawar in local government elections.

The decision was taken at meeting between PML- N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leader Amir Muqam and JUI-F leader Haji Gulam Ali here.

Under the written agreement between the two political parties, candidate of PML-N, Naik Zada for Mayor Peshawar seat will withdraw his nomination paper in favor of JUI- F candidate Zubair Ali. The seat of Deputy Mayor will be given to PML- N.

The two leaders agreed to run joint election campaign for the mayor's elections.