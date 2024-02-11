PML-N Mohabat Awan Visits Ali Khan’s House, Congratulates Him
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The losing candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-N from NA-17 Abbottabad-II, Malik Mohabbat Awan, established a new tradition by congratulating the independent winning contestant, Ali Khan Jadoon, on Sunday.
According to the details, the rival families of Abbottabad in politics were opposed against each other in the general elections held on 8th February, where Malik Mohabbat Awan suffered a defeat against Ali Khan Jadoon.
Today, Mohabbat Awan visited the home of the winning candidate and presented a bouquet to Ali Khan Jadoon, congratulating him for his victory. This gesture, the first of its kind by any losing candidate, was praised by a large number of people across the Hazara division.
