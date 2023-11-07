Open Menu

PML-N, MQM-P To Jointly Contest Upcoming General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2023 | 03:03 PM

The two parties have mutually agreed to formulate a joint strategy aimed at resolving the prevailing challenges in Pakistan and rejuvenating the country's developmental prospects.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) jointly announced their intention to participate in the upcoming general elections slated for February 8, 2024.

This decision followed a meeting between an MQM-P delegation, comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, and Syed Mustafa Kamal, and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at the PML-N's Model Town secretariat.

Afterward, Khawaja Saad Rafique, a senior PML-N figure, confirmed that both parties would collaborate in contesting the February 8 elections.

Furthermore, they have established a six-member committee tasked with crafting a comprehensive charter to address the issues faced by Sindh province, particularly its urban areas.

This committee will present its final recommendations for cooperation between the two parties to their respective leadership within a span of 10 days.

