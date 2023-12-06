Open Menu

PML-N Policies Revolve Around Strong Economy, National Security, Well Being Of People: Awais Leghari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said that the Party’s policies always remained focused on strengthening the national economy, passing on its benefits to the ordinary people and securing the country’s national interests.

While talking to APP here Wednesday, the former Federal minister said no one can overlook the fact that whenever PML-N came to power, its coordinated strategy kept the economy stronger, national development process in motion, national interest safeguarded and extended the fruits of development to the people by providing relief to them.

The PML-N tenures are considered as the periods of prosperity, Awais Leghari said adding that the Party, whenever in power, always extended to relief to the poor segments of the society at grass roots level.

He criticized the PTI government tenure saying that it aired big slogans but ended up causing harm to the country due to its failures on the foreign affairs front and the national economy. They hurt the image of the country, he added.

Awais Leghari said that in its last short term tenure, PML-N accepted the challenge of repairing a troubled economy and improved country’s image at international level.

He said that PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif will never step back from offering any sacrifice needed for the country and its people.

PML-N was the only party that rise above all prejudices in serving the country and its people under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and that is why the noted political personalities from all the provinces started making announcements to join the party and the process was still on, he said.

This, he added, indicates that PML-N would win the next general election to put the country on a sustainable path to development and make its defense impregnable.

He said that the country’s defense was in safe hands and added that the whole world acknowledges the professional capabilities of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Leghari also criticized the PTI’s intra party elections bringing in forth a new chairman and termed it an unconstitutional step having no legal standing.

He said that in a meeting he chaired, the profiles and applications for party tickets of the candidates aspiring for national assembly and provincial assembly seats in DG Khan division were checked. He added that interviews for confirmation of party tickets would be held on Dec 8.

He said that in Rajanpur district, Sardar Ammar Awais Khan Leghari filed application for ticket from NA-187 constituency, Sardar Dr. Hafeez Ur Rahman Dareshak from NA-188, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Mazari from NA-189, Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gorchani (PP-292, 293), Sardar Pervaiz Iqbal Khan Gorchani (PP-294), Sardar Abdul Aziz Khan Dareshak advocate (PP-295), Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Khan Dareshak (PP-296), Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari (PP-297).

In DG Khan district, Sardar Muhammad Amjad farooq Khan Khosa (NA-184), Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari (NA-185) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari (NA-186), Sardar Ali Yousuf Khan Leghari and Mir Muhammad Mirza Khan Talpur (PP-291), Sardar Muhammad Ahmad Khan Leghari (PP-290), Sardar Mahmood Qadir Khan Leghari (PP-289), Syed Abdul Aleem Shah and Muhammad Tariq Ali Khan Kakar filed applications for PP-286 ticket.

