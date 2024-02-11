PML-N respects mandate of people: Azam Nazeer Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that his party respects the mandate of people as it is important to take along all federating units for the solution of economic and other challenges facing the country.

Talking to media at Model Town on Sunday, he said that certain elements wanted to create doubts about election results and a hue and cry was being created in this regard.

"A decision of forming a government in the Centre will be made after conclusion of the ongoing consultation process with political parties and keeping in view the ground realities. A coalition government will be formed in the Centre as no party has a clear cut majority," he added.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N would form a strong government in Punjab and claimed that at present his party had the number between 150 and 160. He said that the slot of chief minister in Punjab was a right of the PML-N.

He said that a legal team had been formed and the party would utilize all legal options to defend and fight its cases in the court. To a question about the MQM, he said that it was a goodwill visit of the party.

He said, "If a coalition government is formed it will strengthen the federation as politics of reconciliation yields positive results."