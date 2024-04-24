Open Menu

PML-N's Central General Council To Meet On May 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Central General Council meeting is scheduled for May 11 (Saturday) at 3pm at 180 H Model Town, Lahore.

Secretary General of PML-N, Ahsan Iqbal, has extended invitations to all members in accordance with Article 37 of the party's constitution.

The gathering will be attended by central councilors from all four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to this, the Central Executive Committee members, as well as Members of the National Assembly and Senate, are expected to participate in the meeting. Ahsan Iqbal has also sent letters to the provincial presidents and general secretaries of the party.

