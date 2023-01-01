UrduPoint.com

Poet, Lyricist Behzad Lucknavi Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Prominent poet and lyricist, Behzad Lucknavi was remembered on his 123rd birthday in literary circles for his services to the urdu language and literature.

The real name of Behzad Lucknavi was Sardar Ahmad Khan and he was born on January 01, 1900, in Lucknow. He hailed from a family of litterateurs. His father was also a poet of repute during his time.

Being influenced by the literary environment of Lucknow, he started composing verses at an early age in his life.

He worked for the Indian Railways for a long time but later he joined All India Radio.

During this period, he also made contacts in the film world and wrote lyrics for films.

The song "ai jazba-e-dil gar main chahun " written by Behzad remained popular among music lovers.

After the Partition of India, he migrated to Pakistan and worked for Radio Pakistan, Karachi.

The collections of his poetry include Naghma-o-Noor, Kaif-o-Suroor, Mauj-e-Tahoor, Chiraagh-e-Toor, and Wajd-o-Haal.

He died on 10th Oct 1974 in Karachi.

