Poet On Punjabi Culture Day Stresses Promotion Of Mother Tongue, Culture Values
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Renowned poet and writer Dr. Sughra Sadaf said on Thursday that the purpose of Punjabi Culture Day was to encourage the people of Punjab to promote their mother tongues to stay connected with our traditions and values.
Talking to ptv news Channel on the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day, she urged people to actively participate in these events and play their role in promoting the culture of Punjab.
While highlighting the rich culture and tradition of Punjab she said many scholars had enlightened the people with their thoughts on Punjabi language, culture, and literature.
She said that Punjabi culture was the name of advancing the philanthropic traditions of Punjab, it reflects the culture of unity, love, and human respect.
Punjab's culture, festivals, food, costumes, and ancient places were filled with thousands of colors, she said, and added that the blessed region had a history of thousands of years old civilization.
The culture of Punjab was a blend of fascinating cultural colors and was rich in the love of great Sufis like Hazrat Ali Hajveri, Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, Sultan Bahu, Balhe Shah, and many others.
She said the purpose of observing the day is to promote love, brotherhood, and unity as the soil of Punjab has the fragrance of affection, hospitality, and kindness.
The poet mentioned that Punjabis have their own unique identity everywhere they live in the world, however, celebrating and remembering culture and traditions is a sign of the living nations that take pride in their history as cultural festivals reflect the identity and individuality of each region.
She also paid tribute to masters in the field of Fine Arts to promote love and courtesy on a national level.
